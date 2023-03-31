Filming to close part of Memorial Drive on Sunday

BOSTON - A film shoot closed several locations around the city and in Cambridge over the weekend.

Parts of Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive and Charles River Esplanade paths were closed at various points over the weekend.

The announcement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation did not name the project being filmed. Production for Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's new movie "The Instigators" has taken over City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Mass. Ave exit ramps from Storrow Drive were closed from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In Cambridge, Memorial Drive will close from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic going east will be directed toward Vassar Street; westbound cars will be detoured to Binney Street.

Drivers can also expect parking restrictions for Memorial Drive and Cambridge Parkway.

"Closures will be clearly marked and DCR Rangers and a police detail will be onsite," DCR said.

Crews were also filming in various locations in the city on Saturday.