Watch CBS News
Local News

Filming to close part of Memorial Drive on Sunday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck movie shuts down City Hall Plaza
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck movie shuts down City Hall Plaza 00:20

BOSTON - A film shoot closed several locations around the city and in Cambridge over the weekend.

Parts of Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive and Charles River Esplanade paths were closed at various points over the weekend.

The announcement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation did not name the project being filmed. Production for Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's new movie "The Instigators" has taken over City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Mass. Ave exit ramps from Storrow Drive were closed from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

In Cambridge, Memorial Drive will close from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic going east will be directed toward Vassar Street; westbound cars will be detoured to Binney Street.

Drivers can also expect parking restrictions for Memorial Drive and Cambridge Parkway.

"Closures will be clearly marked and DCR Rangers and a police detail will be onsite," DCR said.

Crews were also filming in various locations in the city on Saturday.

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.