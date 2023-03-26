'The Instigators,' Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's new movie, filming takes over City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall
BOSTON —Camera crews took over Faneuil Hall and City Hall Plaza on Saturday as filming for Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's "The Instigators" continued.
Fake snow and pop Boston Police Department vehicles filled the area as another day of filming commenced, causing delays on Red Line shuttles running in the area.
Earlier this week, filming shut down the famous North End bakery, Bova's, for most of the week, drawing crowds to the set hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars.
