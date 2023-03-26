Watch CBS News
Local News

'The Instigators,' Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's new movie, filming takes over City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck movie shuts down City Hall Plaza
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck movie shuts down City Hall Plaza 00:20

BOSTON —Camera crews took over Faneuil Hall and City Hall Plaza on Saturday as filming for Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's "The Instigators" continued. 

Fake snow and pop Boston Police Department vehicles filled the area as another day of filming commenced, causing delays on Red Line shuttles running in the area. 

Earlier this week, filming shut down the famous North End bakery, Bova's, for most of the week, drawing crowds to the set hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 10:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.