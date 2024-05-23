Memorial Day Weekend forecast looks mostly good in Massachusetts for unofficial start to summer

BOSTON - For many New Englanders, Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer. Barbeques, boats and beaches rise to the top of everyone's minds. Average high temperatures finally climb to 70 degrees, sunsets are after 8 p.m. and the green colors have finally returned to the landscape. All seems right with the world once again; all we need is the weather to cooperate. Unfortunately, many times, that is where the dream ends.

Anyone remember 2021? I hate to bring it up, but that is a shining example of just how miserable the weather can be here on Memorial Day Weekend...seriously, it doesn't get any worse! Rain fell each day, there was no sunshine and temperatures didn't climb above the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

The last couple of years we have had much better luck.

In fact, Memorial Day Weekend was an absolute stunner in 2023. As it turned out, that was basically the last nice weekend we had for the rest of the year!

The news this year is mostly good! I wouldn't call it perfection, but I think most folks will be happy with what is in store.

Forecast for Saturday

Sky Conditions: Mainly sunny for most of the day, increasing high clouds in the afternoon and evening. Rain free!

Temperatures: Generally in the 70s to near 80. There will be some localized, light sea breezes along the coast, particularly over southeastern Massachusetts, so highs there will be about 5-10 degrees cooler.

Humidity: Very low, comfortable

Winds: Very light, mainly out of the west, again flipping around a bit right at the coast.

Overall rating (1-10): 9

Forecast for Sunday

Sky Conditions: A mix of sun and clouds, with a bit more clouds than Saturday. There is a 10-20% chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon.

Temperatures: Similar to Saturday, in the 70s to near 80. Again, 5-15 degrees cooler along the South Coast and Cape Ann and many southeastern Massachusetts beaches.

Humidity: Ticking up a bit, higher than Saturday, I'd call it a bit humid

Winds: Light and mainly southerly, hence the cooler temperatures along south-facing beaches.

Overall rating (1-10): 7-8

Forecast for Monday

Sky Conditions: Lots of high clouds early and increasing low clouds in the PM. The least sunny day of the weekend. About a 20-40% chance of a shower during the daylight hours, much higher risk overnight into Tuesday AM.

Temperatures: The coolest day of the stretch. Highs will top out in the low 70s north and west of Boston. Anywhere near the coast, it will be cooler (60s) due to an onshore wind.

Humidity: Dewpoints around 60 will make it feel just a touch humid.

Winds: Increasing south-southeasterly winds throughout the day, 10-20 mph in the afternoon.

Overall rating (1-10): 6-7 (bit lower at the coast)

What's the beach forecast?

High tides will generally occur in the early afternoon, winds light Saturday and Sunday, increasing on Monday.

May typically isn't the ideal time to go to the Cape and Islands simply because the ocean is still so chilly. There will be a good deal of sunshine there this weekend though!

What about the lakes and mountains?

It will be a great weekend for a hike up north! Just a spot shower Sunday PM. More cloudiness arrives Monday.

All in all, I'd say we are off to a great start to the summer season!

