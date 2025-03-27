Boston Bruins winless streak now 7 after loss to Ducks in Anaheim

Leo Carlsson scored twice, Jackson LaCombe had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks beat Boston 6-2 on Wednesday night, extending the Bruins winless streak to seven games.

Nikita Nesterenko, Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks, Alex Killorn had a pair of assists and John Gibson made 23 saves.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie had goals for Boston while Joonas Korpisalo had 31 stops.

Carlsson scored the Ducks' second short-handed goal of the season late in the first period to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead. Alex Killorn got his 300th NHL assist on the goal. The Ducks outshot the Bruins 15-5 in first period.

The Ducks swept the two-game season series between the teams having won 3-2 in OT on Feb. 22.

Key moment

Just 1:37 after Pastrnak drew the Bruins within 2-1 with his 35th goal of the season, LaCombe stole Boston's momentum when he flipped the pick over the back of the net and bounced it in off Korpisalo to make it 3-1. Gauthier made it 4-1 less than a minute later.

Key stat

The Bruins have been outscored 36-13 during their current seven-game winless streak (6-0-1). Pastrnak now has four straight 35-goal seasons. Geekie, with a goal and an assist, has a career-high 41 points this season.

Anaheim had 37 shots on goal, its third consecutive game with at least 35 shots.

Up next

The Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. The Ducks play host to the New York Rangers on Friday night.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.