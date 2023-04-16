Watch CBS News
Bruins to hold pregame celebration at the Hub on Causeway before first playoff game against Florida Panthers

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Bruins will host a pregame celebration at the Hub on Causeway before Monday's first playoff game against the Florida Panthers.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., two hours before puck drop. In addition to music from local DJ Ryan Brown, the Bruins said there will also be giveaways and Blades the mascot will be on hand for photos.

The city recently announced Canal Street would be closed to vehicles for three hours before game time and one hour after as the Bruins and Celtics enter the playoffs.

