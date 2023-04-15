NHL announces Bruins' first round playoff schedule against Florida Panthers

BOSTON - The NHL has announced the schedule for the first round of the Boston Bruins playoffs. The Bruins will face off against the Florida Panthers.

All the games will be broadcast on NESN and on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 1: Monday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. on NESN, ESPN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 2: Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. on NESN, ESPN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 3: Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. on NESN, TNT and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. on NESN, TNT and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday April 26

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, April 28

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, April 30