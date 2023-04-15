Watch CBS News
NHL announces Bruins' first round playoff schedule against Florida Panthers

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The NHL has announced the schedule for the first round of the Boston Bruins playoffs. The Bruins will face off against the Florida Panthers.

All the games will be broadcast on NESN and on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 1: Monday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. on NESN, ESPN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 2: Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. on NESN, ESPN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 3: Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. on NESN, TNT and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. on NESN, TNT and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday April 26

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, April 28

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, April 30

April 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

