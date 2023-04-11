Bruins can set new NHL record for most points in a season with a win Tuesday night

BOSTON -- The Bruins made NHL history on Sunday night by notching their 63rd win of the season. They can rewrite the record books again Tuesday night in Boston.

The Bruins have two more chances to set a new NHL record for the most points in the season, starting Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Boston currently has 131 points on the season, sitting just a single point behind the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens and the 132 points that team earned.

Here's a look at the teams with the highest point total in a given season:

1. Montreal Canadiens, 1976-77: 132

T2. Boston Bruins, 2022-23: 131

T2. Detroit Red Wings, 1995-96: 131

4. Montreal Canadiens, 1977-78: 129

5. Tampa Bay Lightning, 2018-19: 128

6. Montreal Canadiens, 1975-76: 127

The Bruins can set a new record with a win over the Capitals on Tuesday, or match the 1976-77 Canadiens with an overtime/shootout loss. They'd probably like to take care of business on their home ice Tuesday, and then send a bunch of Providence Bruins out on the ice to close out the regular season on Thursday.

But if the B's can't break the record Tuesday, they'll get a shot to do it Thursday night in Montreal when they pay a visit to the Habs. The Canadiens are a disappointing 31-43-6 (68 points) and have nothing to play for Thursday, but probably won't want to see the rival Bruins break a record that their franchise owns on the Bell Centre ice. That could lead to things getting a little hairy on Thursday night.

So it would be in Boston's best interest to beat the Caps on Tuesday, let the home fans celebrate a new NHL record for the most points in a season, and then give its star players an evening off on the final night of the regular season.

The puck drops on the Bruins' potential record-setting game against the Capitals around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.