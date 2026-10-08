Pastrnak scores 2 goals, adds 2 assists in the Bruins' 6-1 rout of the Mammoth

David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season and added two assists as the Boston Bruins routed the Utah Mammoth 6-1 on Thursday night.

Matthew Poitras, Casey Mittelstadt, Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Bruins, who led 3-0 after one period and 6-0 after two. Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves.

Pastrnak scored his first goal with 5:38 left in the first period on a power-play wrist shot, assisted by Frederic Brunet and Geekie. He tacked on a power-play slap shot 4:40 into the second period, assisted by Geekie and Hampus Lindholm.

Jack McBain scored for the Mammoth midway through the third period to spoil Swayman's shutout bid.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 11 of 14 shots he faced before he was replaced by Sebastian Cossa, who made five saves for the Mammoth.

The Bruins scored three power-play goals, while the Mammoth went scoreless on the power play. The Bruins blocked 23 shots in the win.

Up next

Utah: Visits the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Boston: Hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.