Boston's first Black-owned art gallery opens, dedicated to showcasing lesser known artists

BOSTON - Boston's first Black-owned art gallery has opened in the city's Seaport neighborhood.

"It really is an effort to have the Seaport reflect the rich cultural background of the city," said Tavares Brewington, the founder of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab Street2Ivy. Brewington, along with creative agency Street Theory Collective, opened Blckchip Gallery on Thursday.

Focusing on lesser known artists

"It'll be a place where we display artists, focused on lesser known Black and Brown artists," said Brewington.

The Seaport is a significant location for the artists and their artwork. Brewington said the paint, color and canvases contribute to the fabric of the neighborhood.

"It'll be a place where people can come from diverse backgrounds and enjoy all of the great things here in the Seaport," said Brewington. "And make Boston that shining city on the hill."

"It's something you don't normally see in this area," said artist Paul Goodnight, who spoke to art lovers and fellow creatives at the gallery's grand opening. He said he's proud to have his work on display. "It's a way of meeting a new audience, showing the excellent work that is out here."

Offering access and education

Gallery curators are hoping the Seaport site serves another purpose. Artists like Rob Gibbs and Meclina Gomes are proud to be offering access and education to the community.

"What's most important is that we're celebrating fine artists that are people of color," said Gomes. "Their value, who they are in this community, the legacy that we're all building together is vital."

The plan is for the gallery to remain open for the foreseeable future, becoming a permanent fixture in Boston.