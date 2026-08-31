Boston Ballet celebrates 25 years of artistic director Mikko Nissinen

Over the past quarter century, Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen has offered instruction, advice and encouragement to hundreds of dancers. This season, the ballet is celebrating his 25 years with the company.

Born in Finland, Nissinen danced all over the world before coming to Boston in 2001.

"The key for us is to be relevant to the life," he told WBZ-TV.

"He sets a very high standard," said principal dancer Patrick Yocum.

Yocum has been with Boston Ballet for 15 years, all under Nissinen's leadership.

"He's the one who sets the philosophy for the company. He sets the standard for your work ethic and the kind of competition you bring into the studio, and what kind of talent he brings in for you," Yocum said.

Nissinen's message?

"If you don't see an organization that you clearly want to follow, then it's your job to lead," he said. But he explained, leading isn't always easy.

"I was brought to be the change agent to the organization and nothing great in life has ever done without great resistance. And people didn't want to change," Nissinen said. "But people don't know what's new. People are hesitant about that. And I have to say kudos to the Boston audiences."

"He wants to educate not only his dancers, he wants to educate his audiences. Which is, you know, that was a novel concept to me when I first came to the company. I'd never heard anyone say that before, so to watch how that works over time is an interesting thing, and it means you need to challenge them," Yocum told WBZ.

"We are writing history," Nissinen said. "And it's a living art form and it has to be living art for today's people. That's the fun."

Yocum said Nissinen pushes the dancers hard.

"There is an expectation, 'Show me what you have. Show me you still have yet to do. Tell me what you're searching for'," Yocum said. But Nissinen explained there's a good reason for it.

"These are the people who are going to transform and pass this art form to the next generations because of their commitment and because of the experience with the company," Nissinen told WBZ.

It's an experience that honors tradition while still looking forward.

"I want Boston Ballet to be the ballet company of the future," Nissinen said. "Yes, we curate the past, we live very strongly today, but we pave the way and create the future."

"He wants an audience that is also hungry, that's craving more," Yocum said.

Nissinen knows it's the audience that helps create the legacy, and explained, "It takes a Boston Ballet nation and I'm so grateful for all the people who work, care and love the company. It's truly heartwarming."

Boston Ballet opens its season on Sept. 10 with Fall Experience. Then, the company heads to Paris in October, before returning home to get ready for The Nutcracker.