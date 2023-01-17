Watch CBS News
Local News

Bissell recalls cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to fire risk

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Bissell is recalling one of its vacuums because there are concerns it could catch fire.

The "cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums" have a battery pack that can overheat and smoke, according to the Consumer Producer Safety Commission.

They were sold at Walmart and online at Amazon, QVC, Costco, Fingerhut, Ace Hardware, Kohls and Wayfair from January 2019 through November 2022 for about $360.

If you have one, you should stop using it and contact Bissell for a free battery pack replacement.

For more information click here

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.