Billerica Police searching for robbery suspect who stole from local TD Bank

BILLERICA -- Billerica Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a TD Bank on Friday.

Police say they were called at around 2:45 p.m. on Friday about a man who entered the bank and gave the teller a note that demanded cash.

He later fled on a bike. There were no injuries at the scene and the suspect didn't show any weapons.

"The suspect is described as an Asian male with an average build, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored Toyota baseball cap, a dark sweater with the word 'Michael' on the right shoulder, and tan pants," Billerica Police said in a statement.

billerica-robbery.jpg
Two surveillance images of a robbery suspect in Billerica from Friday. Billerica Police

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-671-0900.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 12:33 PM

