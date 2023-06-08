Bill Shields posthumously inducted into Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BOSTON - The late, great WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields was inducted into the 2023 class of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Thursday.

Shields was one of six people honored in a ceremony at the Boston-Quincy Marriott Hotel.

Bill died in February after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

"We all miss him more than words express," WBZ-TV photojournalist Chris Gobeille tweeted from the event.

Congratulations to my former colleague and great friend Bill Shields on his @MABroadcasters Hall of Fame induction. We all miss him more than words express. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/m56CT31qBW — Chris Gobeille (@WBZPhotog) June 8, 2023

Shields retired in 2021 after 41 years with WBZ. He was honored at a memorial service back in March.

"He was always happy, always laughing, always making me laugh," Shields' sister, Beth Guastella said at the time. "Bill was always in pursuit of another experience, a little more fun or a new adventure."

You can read much more about Bill's legacy in this profile on the Hall of Fame's website.