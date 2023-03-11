Watch Live: Memorial service honors legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields

PEMBROKE - A memorial service Saturday will honor late, legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields. Shields passed away in February after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Saturday's service is being held at North River Church, and is being streamed live on CBS News Boston.

Bill was a trusted reporter, a valued member of the community and a very popular figure in Boston television news. A classic Bill Shields story had people you remember, people you cry with and laugh with. Often, it was Bill himself making us laugh.

When the weather was at its worst, Bill was at his best. Pounded by wind, rain and snow for hours, Bill reported wearing storm gear and a smile. The native Texan became a hearty New Englander.

CBS Boston

"Bill was simply the best," said WBZ anchor Lisa Hughes, when Bill passed away. "I will miss everything about him - his humor, his energy, his joy for life. Just thinking of his laugh makes me smile on a day when I am so, so sad. Rest in peace, Billy. We love you."

Bill fought cancer twice with a lot of friends and fans supporting him.

At the Upstage Lung Cancer event last November, where he received the Fan Award, he said, "I have a different kind of cancer now. I have two types. Mentally, it's a longer haul, but we're getting through it. We're still laughing."

No one was more loyal than his wife Katherine.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved and best father, brother and husband," Bill's family said in a statement at his passing. "He fought so courageously and without complaint until the end; he went out as soon as life was no longer going to be fun. He loved his friends and family and WBZ family beyond measure."

Bill Shields leaves behind his wife and their three sons, Raphael, Justin and Tyler.

