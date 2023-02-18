Legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields dies

BOSTON - Legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields died Friday night after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

CBS Boston

Bill was a trusted reporter, a valued member of the community and a very popular figure in Boston television news.

"I had the pleasure of working with Bill in the mid-/late 2000s. Bill had an amazing ability to tell personal stories with humanity, dignity, and grace. Bill was an incredible journalist and storyteller who also made us laugh along the way. Bill was a legend at WBZ, reporting for the station for more than 41 years before retiring in September 2021. My sympathies and prayers go out to all of Bill's family and friends," said WBZ-TV President and General Manager Justin Draper.

A classic Bill Shields story had people you remember, people you cry with and laugh with. Often, it was Bill himself making us laugh.

Bill Shields with first-bump kid Liam Fitzgerald. CBS Boston

When the weather was at its worst, Bill was at his best. Pounded by wind, rain and snow for hours, Bill reported wearing storm gear and a smile. The native Texan became a hearty New Englander.

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields fighting the wind and waves in Plymouth in February 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Colleagues remember Bill as a great reporter and friend.

"Knowing this day was coming doesn't make it any easier. Bill was simply the best. I will miss everything about him - his humor, his energy, his joy for life. Just thinking of his laugh makes me smile on a day when I am so, so sad. Rest in peace, Billy. We love you," said WBZ anchor Lisa Hughes.

Bill Shields (WBZ-TV)

"One thing I'll always remember about Bill is how helpful he was to me as a young reporter," said WBZ anchor David Wade. "One day, on the streets doing interviews, I embarrassed myself with a dumb question to an official. Some of the more experienced reporters had a good chuckle. I felt like a dope. Bill, who I only knew from TV, pulled me aside on a bench and gave me a few pointers and a couple of laughs. Later, I would have the honor of working with him - and believe me it was a true honor. Great reporter and even better guy."

"Bill Shields took a bite out of life. He was my friend, but truly - he was everyone's friend. A Texas boy who embraced New England, and LOVED telling stories here. Can't even think of him without a smile," WBZ-TV anchor Paula Ebben tweeted.

Bill fought cancer twice with a lot of friends and fans supporting him.

At the Upstage Lung Cancer event last November, where he received the Fan Award, he said, "I have a different kind of cancer now. I have two types. Mentally, it's a longer haul, but we're getting through it. We're still laughing."

No one was more loyal than his wife Katherine.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved and best father, brother and husband," Bill's family said in a statement Saturday. "He fought so courageously and without complaint until the end; he went out as soon as life was no longer going to be fun. He loved his friends and family and WBZ family beyond measure."

Bill Shields leaves behind his wife and their three sons, Raphael, Justin and Tyler.