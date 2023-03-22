Watch CBS News
Bill Shields to be posthumously inducted into Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WBZ remembers Bill Shields on the day of his memorial service
WBZ remembers Bill Shields on the day of his memorial service 02:43

SOMERVILLE – Longtime WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields, who passed away recently following a battle with cancer, will be posthumously inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The legendary reporter died last month at 70 years old.

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields. CBS Boston

Shields retired in 2021 after 41 years with WBZ. He was honored earlier this month at a memorial service.

"He was always happy, always laughing, always making me laugh," Shields' sister, Beth Guastella said during the service. "Bill was always in pursuit of another experience, a little more fun or a new adventure."   

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 8.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 2:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

