Bill Shields to be posthumously inducted into Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame
SOMERVILLE – Longtime WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields, who passed away recently following a battle with cancer, will be posthumously inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
The legendary reporter died last month at 70 years old.
Shields retired in 2021 after 41 years with WBZ. He was honored earlier this month at a memorial service.
"He was always happy, always laughing, always making me laugh," Shields' sister, Beth Guastella said during the service. "Bill was always in pursuit of another experience, a little more fun or a new adventure."
The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 8.
