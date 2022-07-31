Bill Russell's death prompts tributes from Barack Obama, NBA world

BOSTON – Tributes have been pouring in from around the NBA world and beyond following the death of Celtics legend and 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell.

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Sunday. Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Today, we lost a giant. As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball history. Off of it, he was a civil rights trailblazer—marching with Dr. King and standing with Muhammad Ali. For decades, Bill endured insults and vandalism, but never let it stop him from speaking up for what's right. I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life. Michelle and I send our love to Bill's family, and everyone who admired him.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said "Boston and Massachusetts were very lucky to be part of his life story."

"Bill Russell was the definition of a legend. He was a consummate winner and a trailblazer who broke barriers in the game of basketball and the game of life for Black athletes and Americans throughout his career and life," Baker said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Russell "the greatest champion in all of team sports." Silver said he often referred to Russell as "basketball's Babe Ruth."

Paul Pierce called it a "sad day for the NBA family," and reflected on a day he and his Celtics teammates gathered to listen as Russell shared stories.

I’ll never forget this day we was like kids sitting around a camp fire listening to your stories pic.twitter.com/ZX3DDPRAwt — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Current Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shared tweets following Russell's death. Tatum thanked Russell "for everything" and Brown called him "one of the greatest athletes ever."

I’m honored to be able to have spent time with you @RealBillRussell thank you for everything you stood for you #forever6 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

Magic Johnson, a former member of the rival Los Angeles Lakers, spoke of Russell's passion for social justice. Russell was the first Black coach in NBA history.

Later in life, he never missed an opportunity to tell me how proud he was of me for what I was doing for Black America throughout the country. I will forever remember his cackling laugh, sense of humor and love for the game of basketball. pic.twitter.com/tLaK2gjlGa — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

The Celtics ownership group issued a statement about Russell's passing.

"Bill embodied character and commitment and he was truly one of the finest people to ever live. He will be remembered forever and deservedly so," Wyc Grousbeck, Steve Pagliuca and ownership group said.