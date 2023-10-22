Bill Belichick records milestone 300th regular-season victory

BOSTON -- Hours after news broke that he had signed a contract extension in the offseason, Bill Belichick recorded his 300th regular-season win as a head coach on Sunday.

Belichick had been sitting on 299 since Week 3, when the Patriots beat the Jets prior to losing three straight games. Yet Sunday's game -- which featured a game-winning drive led by Mac Jones -- finally delivered the milestone victory.

Belichick ranks third on the all-time list for regular season wins, behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318). Including playoffs, Belichick is now up to 331 wins, as he continues to chase Shula's record of 347.

Of the 300, 264 have come with the Patriots. The other 44 wins came during Belichick's tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95.

Belichick was asked about the milestone after the win but -- as is his custom -- he declined to wax poetic about the moment.

"I mean, it's great. I'm really more focused on, you know, our team and this year," he said. "Worry about that later. Thank you."

Likewise, Belichick declined the opportunity to ask about the reported contract extension.

"Yeah, I never talk about my contract," he said. "I focused on the game, tried to focus on Buffalo. Now I'll focus on Miami. Yeah, you can count on that."

As for the present, Sunday's win stopped a losing streak and helped Belichick and the Patriots shake off a run of inconsistent and poor play.

"A good win for us today. A good team victory," Belichick said. "We had a lot of contributions from all three units: offense, defense, special teams. There was a lot of good football. Obviously, Buffalo's a very a good team, quality team, very explosive. So, you know, it came down to the last handful of plays and fortunately this week we were able to make them. Good day today. Still got a lot of work to do, things we can do better. But it's good to have those results."