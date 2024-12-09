Bill Belichick, North Carolina decision reportedly expected this week

Lots to love about Drake Maye and everything we've learned about the Patriots this season

BOSTON -- Will Bill Belichick take over as head coach of North Carolina, or will he hold out for a job in the NFL? We should find out this week, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Chris Low.

Belichick interviewed for the UNC job last week and talks between the former Patriots head coach and the school have remained ongoing. Thamel and Low reported Monday that "some type of resolution either way" is expected this week.

This is a big week for college football, as the transfer portal opens on Monday. So the Tar Heels can't wait too long for Belichick, and Belichick shouldn't wait too long to make a decision.

Some of the "issues" during UNC's courtship of Belichick have included a role for Belichick's son, Stephen (currently the defensive coordinator at Washington), the school's NIL resources, and Belichick's staff and salary, according to the ESPN report.

People close to Belichick "skeptical" he'd take UNC job

While sources have told ESPN that Belichick's interest in UNC has been "sincere and thorough," others have questioned whether or not he'd make the move to college. Former Patriots quarterback and current Fox analyst Tom Brady appeared on Fox's pregame show on Sunday, and expressed doubt over Belichick coaching at the NCAA level.

"There's a lot of things he can do, and obviously he's tremendous and even showing his personality. But getting out there on the recruiting trail and dealing with all these college kids with NIL? Could you imagine him recruiting?" questioned Brady.

"Do you really want to come here? We don't really want you anyway," Brady said in his best Belichick impression.

Brady appeared with former New England teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, and that duo also didn't think Belichick would end up at the college level given all the extra work that goes with recruiting, the NIL, and the transfer portal.

Belichick also needs just 15 wins in the NFL to pass Don Shula on the league's all-time wins list. But he has a strong desire to coach again in 2025, and after being shut out of the NFL last offseason, Belichick may not want to risk passing up an opportunity with UNC.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Monday that Belichick is "very surprised" that he hasn't heard from any NFL teams regarding the 2025 season.

Jerod Mayo says Bill Belichick will succeed anywhere

However, the guy who replaced Belichick in New England thinks he'd be successful if he does make the move to college.

"He's a great coach," Jerod Mayo said Monday on his weekly appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "To me, it doesn't matter if you're a young man or a 10-year vet in the league. He's a great teacher. I wish him nothing but the best. It doesn't really matter what level, I think he'll be successful."

Who else is in the running for the UNC job?

The Tar Heels may not have many options to replace Mack Brown, who was fired after six seasons at Chapel Hill. ESPN reported Monday that Tulane's Jon Sumrall and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are no longer interested in the vacancy. UNC has spoken with Army's Jeff Monken, according to Low, but it's unclear if there is interest on either side.