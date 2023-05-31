Bill Belichick offers no comment on Patriots' potential interest in DeAndre Hopkins

BOSTON -- In the past, Bill Belichick has spoken glowingly about All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. So now that Hopkins is a free agent, does the Patriots' head coach have anything to say about his team potentially pursuing the player?

Well, no.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning in Foxboro, Belichick was asked directly if the Patriots have any interest in pursuing Hopkins.

"Yeah, I'm not gonna comment on players that aren't on this team," Belichick answered.

And that, as expected, was all he had to say on the matter.

Last year, before the Patriots visited the Cardinals, Belichick showered praise upon Hopkins as being one of the best receivers he's ever coached against.

"He's got tremendous ball skills, he catches everything, great hands. He's never covered -- even if he's covered, there's a place the ball can be that he can get it, still make the catch," he said. "Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn't really look it, but he's a strong kid. You see him break tackles, he's strong creating separation, yards after contact, extra yards around the goal line or the extra yard for a first down. He's a smart football player, very savvy. His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I've seen in this league. He's up there with whoever the top guys are, Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He's every bit as good as anybody I've ever coached against."

During that game, in a mic'd up clip, Belichick approached Hopkins and said, "I'm glad we only have to play you every four years, man." Hopkins then replied, "I love you, man." Belichick said, "You too, you too. What a career you're having. You missed half the season and you're still gonna lead the league in receiving."

That career will now send Hopkins to his third team. We'll have to wait to see if that ends up being the Patriots.