In heartfelt ad, Bill Belichick thanks New England Patriots fans, pokes fun at himself

FOXBORO - After 24 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots - and one of the most successful runs in NFL history - Bill Belichick is thanking Patriots fans as he steps down.

Belichick took out a full-page ad in The Boston Globe, addressed "To Patriots fans everywhere." The ad thanks Patriots fans for their support over Belichick's 24 years, noting, "You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough's coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days."

Belichick also poked fun at himself and his famed taciturn style in the ad, saying, "You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them."

He finished the letter with a heartfelt nod to fans: "I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some exciting moments."

The 71-year-old Belichick finishes his Patriots career with 266 regular-season victories and 30 playoff victories, far and away the most in franchise history. Mike Holovak (1961-68) ranks second in regular-season wins with 52, while Raymond Berry (1984-89) ranks second with three playoff victories.

Belichick's six Super Bowl titles in New England are the most ever by an NFL head coach. His 333 wins (regular and postseason) are the second-most behind Don Shula's 347 victories.

Belichick has expressed interest in a new coaching job and interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year. The Falcons hired Raheem Morris for the position.

The Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as the Patriots new head coach.