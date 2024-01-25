With the Falcons job filled, what's next for Bill Belichick?

BOSTON -- The Atlanta Falcons have found a new head coach, and it is not Bill Belichick. Now everyone is left wondering what's next for the future Hall of Famer.

The Falcons are the only team that Belichick met with since he and the New England Patriots parted ways following the 2023 season, but Atlanta is reportedly set to hire Raheem Morris as the franchise's next head coach.

The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are the only two NFL teams left without a head coach. Belichick is a long shot for both, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

"It would take a change of direction for something to happen with the Commanders or Seahawks, according to league sources," Howe reported Thursday.

Unless another job opens up in the coming weeks, it looks like there is a real chance that Belichick could go without a head coaching job in 2024. What would he do then?

Belichick will turn 72 in April, so sitting out an entire season and trying to come back in 2025 is unlikely. Could he potentially call it a career, just 15 wins away from Don Shula's wins record?

Chances are he won't be taking a coordinator gig. Perhaps there will be a senior advisor position somewhere if Belichick wants to remain in the game, and hope that another opportunity comes in 2025. But Belichick will be 73 at that point, and getting him for two or three seasons won't be super appealing to teams looking for a new head coach.

Could he really surprise everyone and take a job in the media? Belichick was no fan of his press conferences as a coach, but he did win an Emmy for his work on the "NFL100 All-Time Team" series on NFL Network. The man loves to talk football and knows more about the sport than just about anyone else alive. He's proven that in the right setting, he's extremely entertaining. Or maybe he and Nick Saban can start a podcast together, since just about everyone in the world has a podcast.

At this point, if there are no jobs available as a head coach, it seems like anything can happen with Belichick.