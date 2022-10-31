Bill Belichick is a Derek Jeter man

Bill Belichick doesn't say much about moving into No. 2 spot on NFL's all-time wins list

BOSTON -- Who says that sports don't overlap?

When speaking with reporters over Zoom on Monday following the Patriots' 22-17 win over the Jets, Bill Belichick credited safety Jabrill Peppers for fielding the Jets' onside kick like a shortstop.

"Well yeah, getting his body in front of the ball and playing the ball," Belichick said of Peppers' recovery. "And not reaching out for it, but moving into the position so he could keep it in front of him and play it like a shortstop."

Because Belichick is a fan of many sports, and because this video conference came the day after a win over a division rival, ESPN's Mike Reiss felt it was the right opportunity to ask Belichick to name his favorite shortstop from when he was growing up.

Speaking of rivalries, Belichick didn't quite name a shortstop from the '60s, instead singling out Derek Jeter as the best of the best.

"Yeah, there's a lot of good ones. But yeah, have to go with Jeter here in the long haul," Belichick said. "Not that I was growing up then, but you know, it would be hard to put anybody ahead of Jeter."

Considering Belichick is a man who values championships above all else, the five-time World Series champion was not a surprising choice -- even if Jeter might not be the first choice for most (or all) Red Sox fans.

While Belichick may have his favorite, he also spoke about his respect for the talent level required to play that position at the game's highest level.

"Yeah, there was a lot of good shortstops back in the day. Those guys can handle the ball, I'm telling ya," Belichick marveled. "They can handle it and throw it. It's impressive, watching a Major League Baseball infield work. They make it look so easy. It's so hard, and they make it look so easy."