Bill Belichick moves into No. 2 on NFL's all-time wins list

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick is moving up the NFL's all-time wins list. The Patriots head coach now sits alone in second place, breaking a tie with the great George Halas with New England's 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Sunday was Belichick's 325th career victory -- both regular season and postseason -- and he now only trails Don Shula, who won 347 games over his career.

Now in his 28th season as a head coach, Belichick is 294-147 in regular season action and 31-13 in the playoffs. He is 258-103 in his 23 seasons in New England, where he's won an unprecedented six Super Bowls titles.

Sunday's victory also breaks a second-place tie between Belichick and Schula on the all-time list for the most coaching wins with one team in the regular season. Belichick now trails only one man in that department: Halas, who won 318 games during his Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 4:09 PM

