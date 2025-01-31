Bill Belichick announces new book "The Art of Winning: Lesson from My Life in Football"

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick will soon add published author to his resume, as he announced Friday that his book -- "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football" -- will be released in May.

Belichick, who is now head coach at the University of North Carolina, knows quite a bit about winning football games from career with the New England Patriots. He won 296 games and six Super Bowls over his 24-year career with the franchise, cementing himself as one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. He has 303 regular season wins for his NFL career (third all-time in the NFL for a head coach) and 333 victories when you include the playoffs, trailing only Don Shula (347) for the most in league history.

Belichick will soon be sharing some of his secrets in his new book.

Bill Belichick announces his new book

Belichick announced his book on his Instagram account -- or as he would refer to it, his Instaface account.

"This past year has been full of 'unexpected firsts' for me. I became a member of the media, I joined Instaface, and now I have the pleasure of announcing that I wrote a book which is titled: 'The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football.' This book encompasses stories, philosophies, and principles from my journey and career thus far," posted Belichick,

"My life in football over the last 49+ years involved a lot of winning, losing, and more than anything: learning. I have learned from all of the teams I was apart of since early childhood, from my players, competitors, and colleagues in the NFL, and from coaches and players at UNC and the U.S. Naval Academy alongside my beloved father," he continued.

"My hope with this book is that you learn about what I learned in the NFL about sustained success, leadership, and what it means to be a team player," added Belichick. "You can make use of those extractable lessons in your own life, no matter what type of TEAM you are apart of.

"The link for pre-order is available in my biography. Best, BB," Belichick concluded.

"The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football" will be released on May 20, 2025.

Tom Brady appears on cover of Belichick's book

While it will be a while until any of us get our hands on Belichick's book, it looks like former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got an advanced copy. Brady provided the cover blurb for Belichick's tome, offering a pretty big promise for readers.

"Coach Belichick brought out the best in me. His book will do the same for you," wrote Brady.

It sounds like Belichick's book will be a must-read for football fans and coaches of any sport at any level.