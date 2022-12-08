Watch CBS News
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to play Gillette Stadium concert together

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO - Two music icons are coming together for a special show at Gillette Stadium.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform in Foxboro on September 23, 2023.

"The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in New England," the venue said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 16. Click here for ticket information. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 11:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

