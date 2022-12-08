Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to play Gillette Stadium concert together

Billy Joel: "I have not forgiven myself for not being Beethoven" Billy Joel: "I have not forgiven myself for not being Beethoven" 02:45

FOXBORO - Two music icons are coming together for a special show at Gillette Stadium.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform in Foxboro on September 23, 2023.

"The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in New England," the venue said in a statement.

Two Icons - One Night, BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS, live at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, September 23!



Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10AM local time: https://t.co/8V1PJ4XMtF pic.twitter.com/s8xxLgUcuz — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) December 8, 2022

Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 16.