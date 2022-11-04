Taylor Swift adds third Gillette Stadium concert date
FOXBORO - "Swifties" will have three chances to see Taylor Swift take the stage in Foxboro for her "Eras" tour next year.
Gillette Stadium announced Friday that "due to overwhelming demand," a third show has been added on May 21, in addition to the May 19 and May 20 concerts.
Fans can sign up for a presale code to buy tickets on her website. Registration closes Wednesday, November 9, and fans who get a code will be able to start buying tickets on November 15.
Swift will be joined by Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for the May 19 and May 20 dates, and Gracie Abrams will be with Bridgers for the May 21 show.
Swift last performed at Gillette in July 2018 for her Reputation tour. She canceled her entire 2020 tour because of the pandemic.
