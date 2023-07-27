Beyonce's Gillette Stadium concert: What to know before heading to Foxboro

FOXBORO - The Renaissance (Tour) is almost upon us in New England: Beyonce comes to Foxboro on Tuesday, August 1. It's Queen Bey's fourth time performing at Gillette Stadium and her first concert there since 2018.

When does the show start, and what time can I get there?

Stadium parking lots open at 4 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Gillette says there is no opening act, so fans should get there early.

Are tickets still available?

As of Thursday, Ticketmaster still had tickets available starting at $179.

What will traffic be like?

Fans driving to the show will have to deal with weekday afternoon rush hour traffic, so give yourself plenty of time. Local road closures will be in place, so drivers will have to use I-95, I-495, or Route 140 to get to Route 1 and the stadium.

Is there a concert train?

Yes, but tickets sold out within an hour and a half. The special Commuter Rail train leaves South Station in Boston at 5:15 p.m. and gets to Foxboro at 6:15 p.m. It will leave Gillette 30 minutes after the concert ends.

Where can I get an Uber/Lyft?

There is a designated rideshare pickup/drop off location by Bass Pro Shops in Lot 15.

Do I need cash?

Gillette Stadium has gone cashless - only electronic payments are accepted. There are cash to card machines in the stadium, which convert cash into Visa cards.

Can I bring a bag?

The clear bag policy is in effect. The plastic bag must be the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, or not exceeding 12" x 6" x 12". Small wristlets or handheld wallets must not be bigger than 4.5" x 6.5".

Are there rules about signs?

You can bring a sign, but it can't be larger than 11" x 7".

What items are not allowed at the show?

Gillette stadium says prohibited items include "GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management."

What will the weather be like?

The current forecast calls for Tuesday night to be cooler with a chance of showers - but stay with WBZ-TV for the latest!