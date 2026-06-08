Beverly Police investigate antisemitic graffiti in middle school bathroom

Middle school students in Beverly, Massachusetts are getting a harsh lesson about hate, after someone wrote a message in support of Hitler in an eighth-grade bathroom.

The school says the graffiti could be a reaction to a book students are currently reading, and Beverly Police are now investigating.

The superintendent says last week, a phrase supporting Hitler was scrawled in an eighth-grade bathroom. Right now, it's unclear who did it.

The superintendent pointed out eighth graders are currently reading "Night" by Elie Wiesel. The book is a memoir recounting Wiesel's experience as a Holocaust survivor and is widely read in schools across the country.

Beverly Superintendent of Schools Dr. Peter J. Cushing called the message misguided and hateful saying, "We have an obligation to help those students who have perpetrated these acts understand the history, impact, and consequences of hate speech."

The school district says it is working with Beverly Police as they work to identify who is responsible. The teacher's union says this is just the latest incident involving antisemitic symbols, writing that the problem is widespread with reports across multiple grade levels.

Concerned for the wellbeing of students and staff, the union is calling for a thorough review of district safety measures writing, "Every person deserves to work and learn in an environment free from intimidation, harassment, and hate."

There are no cameras in bathrooms, so investigators have to look at any hallway security video around the time of the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.