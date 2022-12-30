40 forced out of homes after fire damages Beverly apartment complex

BEVERLY - Forty people have been forced out of their homes in Beverly after a fire left extensive damage an apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to the apartments on Trask Court just after 7 p.m. Thursday after flames broke out in one of the units and started spreading. Beverly Fire Chief Peter O'Connor said it was a "stubborn" fire. It took more than ten hours to contain.

"A lot of hidden spaces in the building," O'Connor said. "(The) most important thing was to make sure everybody was out of the building, so we got into as many units as we possibly could."

The chief said no one was hurt, but one woman was rescued and taken to the hospital because she inhaled too much smoke. Two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

The Salvation Army said it was helping the 40 people with food and a temporary place to stay.

"It was hectic man, I have never seen so much damage, I mean look at it from the front, and it was all through the back," neighbor Ahmed Albadri told WBZ-TV.

"I really feel bad and terrible for the people and what they have to go through now, finding new places. Forty people have to find new places, that's a lot of people. But I really hope the best for them."

There's no word yet on how the fire started.