How Ben Affleck might have just secured another Super Bowl for Tom Brady

BOSTON -- Tom Brady and Ben Affleck are friends. We've known this. But we didn't know just how deep their friendship goes.

Now, we do, after the actor might have just gone above and beyond the standard of friendship to help his buddy win one last championship.

If you're confused, that's sensible. But thanks to the Twitter account of the Hard Rock Sportsbook, we know that the previous three times Jennifer Lopez has gotten married, Tom Brady's team has won a championship of some sort -- two of which being Super Bowls. And with the famous singer having just married Affleck last week, that should spell good news for Brady.

Every year JLo has gotten married Tom Brady won a championship 🤯



The Bucs are +700 to win SB LVII pic.twitter.com/j1QEXrJQ9y — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) July 20, 2022

Way back in 1997, when Brady barely played as a redshirt sophomore at Michigan, Lopez married Ojani Noa. The Wolverines won the Rose Bowl and were named national champions that following season.

In 2001, Lopez married Cris Judd, and Brady and the Patriots won their first Super Bowl the following season.

In 2004, Lopez married Marc Anthony, and Brady and the Patriots won their third Super Bowl in the season that followed.

Obviously, Brady didn't need any help from the nuptial gods in 2014, 2016, 2018, or 2020, winning those four Super Bowls without Lopez marrying anybody. (She was, however, engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 through early 2021. It's unclear how that matter impacted the algorithm.)

Yet Brady and the Buccaneers came up just a bit short in their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl. And with Brady and the Bucs needing some help, an old friend is doing his part to make it happen. That's what friends are for.