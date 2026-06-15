2 sisters die in fire at Bellingham, Massachusetts home

Two sisters died in a fire in Bellingham, Massachusetts early Monday morning.

Firefighters rushed to a house on Temi Road around 12:40 a.m. after getting several 911 calls. When they arrived, they found heavy fire tearing through the roof and side of the home and two people trapped inside, according to Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Miller.

Two sisters died in a fire at this house on Temi Road in Bellingham, Massachusetts On June 15, 2026. CBS Boston

The two women were sent to Milford Hospital but later died, Miller said. Their names and ages have not been released. Miller said a cat also died in the fire.

There's no word yet on where or how the fire started. Miller said it was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Bellingham, Massachusetts is 44 miles southwest of Boston.