Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will remain Patriots' starting quarterback this week

Bill O'Brien says Patriots have a lot of football left to play, sees Mac Jones starting in Week 6

BOSTON -- Mac Jones may be running out of wiggle room. But for now, he still has a hold on his starting job in New England.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked directly if Jones will be the starting quarterback this Sunday in Las Vegas.

"Yeah, we're not making any changes," Belichick answered.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien said that he does anticipate Jones to be the starter this weekend in Las Vegas, noting that the NFL does not afford any player the opportunity to take any mental breaks. Belichick was asked about that potential need for a mental break as well, and his answer was in line with O'Brien's.

"Uh, I think everybody -- look, it's a part of the game. Play every week," he said.

Jones has thrown pick-sixes in back-to-back weeks, with both games ending up being blowout losses for the Patriots -- 38-3 in Dallas and 34-0 at home against the Saints. After a promising start to the season, Jones has been benched in each of the last two games, in which he's completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 260 total yards with no touchdowns, four interceptions, and a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Belichick was asked if he has to weigh the confidence level within the locker room when the quarterback is making so many turnovers in such a short window of time.

"Yeah I think we all need to just focus on what each of us needs to do," Belichick replied. "And so that's what I expect everyone will do. That's what we all need to do."