Tony-Award winning musical "Beautiful" showcases life of Carole King at Waltham theater

Carole King's music is instantly recognizable, but do you know the stories behind the songs? The Tony Award-winning musical "Beautiful," which follows the journey of the singer-songwriter, at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston in Waltham

Celebrating the individuality of Carole King

Carole King was just a teenager when she wrote her first No. 1 hit, but it took years before her own voice was heard.

Actress Olivia Palmer, who plays King in the Reagle Music Theatre's new production of "Beautiful," said, "She is such a phenomenal storyteller, but also very human... Sometimes, all people need is a really good song in their day, and this show definitely delivers that."

Audiences who come to the Waltham theater should not expect to see an impression.

"One of the things that makes her so amazing is advocating for her voice and her individuality," Palmer said. "I think if I were to try and be a Carole King impersonator on stage, that wouldn't be true to who she is."

King was only 17 years old when she wrote "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" for the Shirelles. Dey Chante portrays one of the members of the girl group and said King "has such a distinct sound, but it sounds like it has all these influences. I think it's because she was so deeply collaborative."

Another Shirelle in the show, Rachel Thompson, said, "Being in, like, a group of four, especially with four other Black women? It's very awesome to experience this and spread the joy of this music of that time."

Carole King finding her voice

As King gained experience writing for others, she gained confidence in finding herself.

"She starts writing in a way that is about her and her story and saying, 'No, this music is about me. I want to make this album. I want to put my voice on it. I want to take the songs,'" Palmer said.

"Tapestry," released in 1971, is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

"There's never a wrong time to change your mind, choose yourself or take up a different path or take up your own space," said Palmer. "And Carole - her story is very evident of that."

You can see "Beautiful" at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston in Waltham through Sunday.