Boston College swim and dive athletes drop lawsuit against school for hazing suspension

BC swim and dive athletes drop lawsuit against school for alleged hazing suspension

CHESNUT HILL - The Boston College swim and dive team have dropped their lawsuit against the school after a judge rejected their request to lift the suspension.

Thirty-seven team members filed the suit on October 17 and hoped that a judge would lift the suspension that prohibited practice, competition and training.

The judge rejected the request on Wednesday and said the group did not show that they would suffer irreparable harm if the suspension stayed in place.

"We are disappointed with the decision as the goal of the swimmers was to practice and compete while the investigation proceeds... We continue to hope that the school will consider lifting the suspension and alleviating the mental health strain it continues to have on the entire team," said the attorneys for the team, Tara Davis and Andrew Miltenberg, in a statement.

The swim and dive team was suspended in September after the school said it had received credible threats of hazing.

The school newspaper The Heights reported that the team would require students to binge drink, and consume their own vomit.

Boston College is still investigating the allegations.