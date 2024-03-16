New search for missing New Hampshire woman launched; Ashley Turcotte not seen since January

New search for missing New Hampshire woman Ashley Turcotte launched

BARNSTEAD, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire are conducting a new search for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since January.

Ashley Turcotte, 31, was last seen on surveillance video making purchases at a Dollar General in Barnstead on the morning of Jan. 4. Her car was found parked at town hall the next day with her backpack and cellphone still inside.

New Hampshire State Police issued two reverse 911 calls to everyone in the area on Friday, reminding them that Turcotte is missing. Residents were also asked to search their properties.

Turcotte is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 603-269-8100.