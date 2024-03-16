Missing New Hampshire woman Ashley Turcotte found dead

BARNSTEAD, N.H. – Missing New Hampshire woman Ashley Turcotte was found dead during a renewed search over the weekend.

Turcotte, 31, had not been seen since January when surveillance video captured her at Dollar General in Barnstead making a purchase. Police found her car the next day parked at town hall. Her cellphone and backpack were still in the car.

On Friday, Barnstead police alerted the community that on Saturday and Sunday there would be coordinated searches in wooded areas by various local, state, and federal agencies in Barnstead.

Saturday night, police said "It is with heavy heart to report that Ms. Turcotte was found deceased."

Police told WBZ-TV she was found within about a mile of where he car was found.

No additional details were released.