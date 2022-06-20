Watch CBS News
Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. 

There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. 

The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.

The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.

The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required.

Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.

