Bailey Zappe, former New England Patriots quarterback, signed by Cleveland Browns

BOSTON – Former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has a new home. Zappe who was waived heading into the season and eventually joined the Kansas City Chiefs, was signed by the Cleveland Browns.

Zappe's signing was reported by multiple outlets on Tuesday.

Bailey Zappe signs with Browns

The Browns were in need of another signal-caller after high-priced starter Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles on Sunday.

Cleveland turned to Zappe, signing him off the Chiefs practice squad. Doing so means Zappe will join the 53-man roster for the Browns.

Zappe could end up serving as backup for Cleveland in his first week with the team. Watson's backup, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, suffered a finger injury after coming on in relief. Jameis Winston is expected to get the start against the Ravens in Week 8.

Bailey Zappe in New England

Zappe was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky.

When Mac Jones was injured during the 2022 season, Zappe provided a spark and had some fans at Gillette Stadium wanting him back on the field when Jones eventually returned.

Overall during two seasons with the Patriots, Zappe started eight games, played in 14, and threw for 11 touchdowns.

Last year, Zappe was the starting quarterback for two of the team's four wins. He led New England to victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

With New England signing Jacoby Brissett, selecting Drake Maye at No. 3 and also taking Joe Milton in this year's draft, Zappe's roster spot was in jeopardy. The team ended up keeping Milton on the team over Zappe, ending his tenure in New England.