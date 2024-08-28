Bailey Zappe reportedly joining Kansas City Chiefs practice squad

FOXBORO -- One day after being waived by the New England Patriots, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe is reportedly joining the defending Super Bowl champs. Zappe is set to join the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zappe reportedly has a deal in place to join the Chiefs practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Zappe was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and started eight games for New England over the last two seasons.

"Zappe Fever" really gripped New England in 2022 when the then-rookie won two games in place of the injured Mac Jones early in the season. He played four games overall as a rookie -- including a 10-for-15, one touchdown effort after replacing a concussed Brian Hoyer in an OT loss in Green Bay -- and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Jones was the starter to begin last season, but was replaced by Zappe mid-game four times before he was ultimately benched in Week 13. Zappe started the final six games of the season for the Patriots, but New England averaged just 14.6 points per game over that stretch. Zappe was 2-4 as the starter and finished the year with a 59.9 completion percentage and six touchdown passes to nine interceptions.

The Patriots finished the season 4-13, and drafted Drake Maye with the third overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. The team opted to go with Maye, Jacoby Brissett, and rookie Joe Milton III for its QB depth chart heading into the 2024 season.

The Chiefs are pretty set at quarterback with Patrick Mahomes, but did need some depth at the position with Carson Wentz the only other quarterback on the roster.