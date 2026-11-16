Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, is primarily known as a business school. But some students may find something unexpected on campus: a thriving arts community.

The school has earned its reputation as one of the best places to get an education about entrepreneurship. Creativity is key, so students are turning to the arts to bring out that part of themselves.

Senior Bri Hughes, who majors in business, told WBZ-TV her work with The Empty Space Theater at the school is helping develop skills she uses in her coursework.

"I think my ability and the acting I've done has very much helped me in talking to people, in presenting speeches and pitches," she said.

"For a lot of the students here, the arts are not just a side hobby or, you know, a parallel interest," said Beth Wynstra, the theater's artistic director. "They really are intertwined with their study of entrepreneurship."

Wynstra told WBZ-TV she has personally seen how connected the business and art worlds are.

"If you want to be a successful entrepreneur, you better be creative. You better be collaborative. You'd better know how to improv and pivot and speak well. And these are all the things, of course, that theater does," she said.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award-nominated playwright Sarah Ruhl recently visited campus and said she was surprised when she was invited to speak at a business school.

"Well, when I was first asked to come to Babson, I thought, 'Why would they want me at a business school? I know nothing about business.' And then they explained they were doing Melancholy Play. And I was so excited."

"For business students to have a liberal arts education and to be steeped in theater couldn't be more important in this day and age," playwright Sarah Ruhl told WBZ.

While at Babson, Ruhl had the chance to meet with students and staff, sign a few books, and sit down with the young actors.

"I always, always hope that the students or any actors performing my work get a sense of joy in the doing of it, joy in collaboration and finding connection with each other," Ruhl said.

"It's just really nice that we get to have someone who's so big in like this literary theatrical world come to Babson. Rather than, like we get to have a lot of business speakers, obviously," Hughes told WBZ-TV. "It's nice to have a change and for my fellow students to get to see these other career paths that are available."

Hughes is looking at one of those alternative paths, focusing on the business aspects of managing theater.