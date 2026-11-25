Police are investigating after a Massachusetts high school football team's equipment was found to be "contaminated," forcing their game to be cancelled Wednesday night.

The Ayer-Shirley Regional High School superintendent said he was notified at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that their players' equipment had been contaminated. They were scheduled to host Lunenburg High School's football team at 6 p.m.

"While this contamination does not pose a present health risk, it would be unsanitary for the players to use the equipment," Ayer-Shirley School Superintendent Adam Renda said in a letter to the community. "We immediately made efforts to secure replacement equipment but were unable to do so in time for the game."

Renda said players could not safely play in the game without the necessary equipment.

"We feel terrible that we are unable to hold tonight's game," Renda said. "Our players have worked hard and were looking forward to taking the field, and we know their families and our community were looking forward to supporting them."

Police are investigating, but no other information has been released.

It is unclear if the game will be rescheduled.