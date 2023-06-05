Watch CBS News
Autopsies confirm mother and baby were shot to death in Franklin, NH; suspect died by suicide

Autopsies: Mother and baby shot to death in Franklin, NH; father died by suicide
Autopsies: Mother and baby shot to death in Franklin, NH; father died by suicide 00:27

FRANKLIN, N.H. - Autopsies confirm a mother and her baby daughter found dead at a home in Franklin, New Hampshire Saturday were murdered and the suspect, the baby's father, died by suicide.

The bodies of Nicole Hughes, 35, and her daughter Ariella Bell, one-and-a-half, were found in a home on Elkins Street and both had been shot to death. The state's assistant attorney general said they were found after neighbors called 911, reporting gunshots. Hughes's 5-year-old daughter from a previous relationship was also shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hughes's partner, 42-year-old Jamie Bell, was named as a person of interest and police conducted an hours-long search for him. Bell's body was later found on the bank of the Merrimack River in Franklin near River Street. An autopsy confirmed he died from a single, self-inflicted wound to the neck and that his manner of death was suicide.

The investigation continues but Attorney General John Formella said it appears that Bell shot and killed his partner and daughter before fleeing from the scene and eventually taking his own life.

