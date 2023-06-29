WHO questions safety of aspartame. Here's a list of popular foods, beverages with the sweetener.

As more Americans shy away from sugar, artificial sweeteners have stepped in to fill the gap in people's favorite recipes, with more than 6,000 products manufactured with aspartame.

But questions are being raised about aspartame's safety after Reuters reported that the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to declare that the artificial sweetener is "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has "assessed the potential carcinogenic effect of aspartame" and will release its findings on July 14, a representative at the organization told CBS MoneyWatch. They did not confirm the Reuters report about the IARC's conclusion on aspartame's safety.

The IARC examines the cancer-causing potential of substances, while another WHO group oversees recommendations about how much of a product is safe for humans to consume.

Aspartame has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in food products, with the agency concluding the additive is "safe for the general population." But questions have lingered about aspartame's safety, with one 2021 research paper, published in the peer-reviewed journal "Nutrients," noting that "the results of its long-term use remain difficult to predict."

What is aspartame?

Aspartame is a compound called methyl ester. The artificial sweetener, which is 200 times as potent as regular granulated sugar, entered the market as a low-calorie sweetener in 1981. Brand names include Nutrasweet, Equal and Sugar Twin. Since then, it has become a key ingredient in foods and beverages across North America, Asia and Europe, data from the National Library of Medicine shows.

According to several studies, aspartame does not impact blood sugar or insulin levels, making it a popular sugar substitute in foods for diabetics. Manufacturers have also used aspartame in reduced-sugar and sugar-free snacks, condiments and beverages amid research that has linked excess sugar consumption to various cancers.

Foods that contain aspartame

Here are some common foods and beverages that contain aspartame:

Zero-sugar or diet sodas, including Diet Coke

Sugar-free gums, such as Trident gum

Reduced-sugar jams and jellies, such as Smucker's sugar-free jams and preserves

Diet drink mixes, including Crystal Light

Reduced-sugar condiments, such as Log Cabin Sugar Free Syrup

Sugar-free gelatin like Sugar-free Jell-O

Tabletop sweeteners sold under brand names including Equal and Nutrasweet

Neither Coca-Cola, maker of Diet Coke, nor other manufacturers of foods containing aspartame immediately returned requests for comment.

Is aspartame dangerous?

While several studies have determined aspartame to be safe in moderation, some research has linked aspartame consumption to cancer. One observational study of more than 100,000 adults in France concluded that individuals who consumed larger amounts of artificial sweeteners, especially aspartame, had a slightly elevated risk of cancer.

Aspartame may also cause headaches, seizures and depression, some studies have shown.

The FDA and American Cancer Society, however, both still deem aspartame safe for human consumption.

According to the FDA's acceptable daily limit for artificial sweeteners, an adult weighing 150 pounds would have to ingest more than 18 cans of zero-sugar soda a day to experience severe negative health consequences from aspartame.