Boston leaders meet with community about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and on Monday city leaders in Boston spoke with the community about a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

The Boston City Council, Boston police and civil rights groups met with Asian-American residents of Chinatown and other communities to talk about the increase in anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes.

In March, police say two men attacked a woman at the Davis Square T station while shouting anti-Asian racial slurs.

And in February, investigators say a Quincy man intentionally ran down and hit and a man with his car because the victim was Asian.

The Asian-American Civic Association wants to make sure members of the community understand police do not work with immigration.

Leaders said if someone is the victim of a crime but is undocumented, they should not be afraid to come forward.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 6:37 PM

