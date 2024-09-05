New AI tool developed by Harvard Medical School can help identify and treat cancer

Harvard Medical School develops AI tool that can help diagnose cancer

BOSTON - Researchers at Harvard Medical School have designed a new artificial intelligence tool that goes beyond what other AI systems can achieve in cancer diagnosis.

This new ChatGPT-like AI model, designed by researchers at Harvard Medical School, was tested on 19 different cancer types including lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancer. It achieved a nearly 94% accuracy in cancer detection, and unlike other current AI models, was able to forecast patient survival.

Researchers said once their findings are validated, this AI tool could be deployed widely to detect cancer, predict prognosis, and identify patients who may benefit from experimental treatments.