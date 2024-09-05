Watch CBS News
New AI tool developed by Harvard Medical School can help identify and treat cancer

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Researchers at Harvard Medical School have designed a new artificial intelligence tool that goes beyond what other AI systems can achieve in cancer diagnosis.

This new ChatGPT-like AI model, designed by researchers at Harvard Medical School, was tested on 19 different cancer types including lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancer. It achieved a nearly 94% accuracy in cancer detection, and unlike other current AI models, was able to forecast patient survival.

Researchers said once their findings are validated, this AI tool could be deployed widely to detect cancer, predict prognosis, and identify patients who may benefit from experimental treatments.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

