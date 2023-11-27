Why is the Army-Navy game being played in Massachusetts?

FOXBORO - For the first time in its 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be played in New England. Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts will host the historic matchup on December 9, 2023.

Why is the 2023 Army-Navy game being played in Massachusetts?

The Army-Navy game has almost always been played at a neutral site - most often in Philadelphia, which has hosted it 90 times. But the Naval Academy and Army West Point announced in 2022 that a "five-year cycle" will take the game to Foxboro in 2023; Washington, D.C. in 2024; Baltimore in 2025; and New York City/East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2026 before returning to Philadelphia in 2027.

"Extraordinary efforts put forth throughout the bidding process made evaluations and final city selections highly competitive," Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas. We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets."

This year's game coincides with some special Massachusetts milestones: The 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution's first voyage.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had previously bid twice to host the iconic game, but the third time was the charm.

"In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries," Kraft said in a statement when the announcement came last year. "That's why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America's Game at Gillette Stadium in 2023."

Are there still Army-Navy game tickets available?

According to the Gillette Stadium website, Army West Point and the Naval Academy have sold out their ticket blocks for the game. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest resale tickets are listed for $325 each.

Army-Navy game hotel concerns

The game will bring tens of thousands of veterans into the Boston area. Earlier this fall, some said their hotel reservations were canceled because the state needed the rooms to house migrants amid the emergency shelter system crisis. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has since assured veterans that her office would work to help them find new accommodations.

How to watch the Army-Navy game

The game airs Saturday, December 9 at 3 p.m. on CBS. You can also stream it on Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.