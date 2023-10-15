Fox that lost leg to illegal trap in Arlington released back into wild

CHELMSFORD – A fox that was rehabilitated by a Chelmsford organization after it lost a leg to an illegal animal trap in Arlington has been released back into the wild.

The fox, named Phoenix, stepped in a trap near the Arlington-Lexington town line.

Due to its injuries, the fox had to have surgery to remove its leg at the beginning of October.

Phoenix was cared for at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford as he adapted to life with three legs.

Arlington police are looking for the person who set the illegal leg traps. Two foxes in the area stepped into the traps.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify a suspect.