Lexington fox loses leg after stepping in illegal trap, Newhouse Wildlife Rescue says

LEXINGTON – Two foxes were injured, including one that had to have its leg amputated, after they stepped in illegal traps in the Lexington area.

The Newhouse Wildlife Rescue facility said a fox was found limping through Lexington with the trap "tightly gripping" its front leg.

Police officers cornered the young fox into a garage and safely trapped it.

A fox was forced to lose its leg after it was injured by an illegal trap. Newhouse Wildlife Rescue

A veterinarian at Linwood Animal Hospital determined the fox's leg had no broken bones. There were concerns over blood supply in the animal's leg, so it was determined surgery was the best option and it needed to be amputated.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue said a second fox was also found on the Lexington-Arlington town line. That fox was able to shake free from the trap, but it is not known where that animal went or if it survived.

It appears both traps were placed by the same person, rescuers said.

Anyone with information about the traps is asked to contact Massachusetts Environmental Police.