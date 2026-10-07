New Hampshire apple orchard crash leaves 2 with serious injuries

Police are investigating a crash at a New Hampshire apple orchard that left two people with serious injuries.

It happened around noon on Wednesday at Applecrest Farm Orchards on Exeter Road in Hampton Falls. The business describes itself as the largest apple orchard in New Hampshire.

The Hampton Falls Police Department said two people were seriously hurt after being hit by a car.

First responders treated the patients and both were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.

Police did not provide any additional details on the extent of their injuries.

The scene of a crash at Applecrest Farms in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

The driver involved in the crash, which police said is not considered suspicious, has been identified. They remained on scene after the crash and have been cooperating in the investigation, police said.

Hampton Falls Police have not yet released the names of the driver or the people who were injured.

Police did not immediately release details about what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hampton Falls Police Lt. Justin Ranauro.

Video from the scene showed several damaged cars in the parking lot, along with what appeared to be damage to a nearby farmstand. A white SUV with front-end damage and a white sedan with rear-end damage were each towed from the scene.

No additional details on the crash are currently available.

Applecrest Farms says that in addition to being the largest orchard in New Hampshire, it's also the oldest in the state.

Located on the seacoast of New Hampshire, Hampton Falls is about 45 miles north of Boston.